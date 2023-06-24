 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Tennessee Lottery 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Nashville this weekend for the Tennessee Lottery 250. The Nashville Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, June 24. The race begins at 3:30 and will air on USA Network while live streaming will be available on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 188 laps around the 250-mile circuit.

The betting favorite is Justin Allgaier with +300 odds and won this race in 2022. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Huster (+550) and Josh Berry (+850).

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

