What time is the 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 24 with the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. Qualifying precedes it at 12 p.m. ET.

The race is 188 laps and usually lasts under two and a half hours. A year ago, Justin Allgaier won the race with a time of 2:05:44. The year prior, Kyle Busch won it with a time of 2:20:48 with one lap of overtime included. Prior to that, the race ran from 2001 to 2011 and was 225 laps in length.

Stage 1 of the race is 45 laps, stage 2 of the race is 50 laps, and stage 3 is 93 laps. Last year, Allgaier won all three stages of the race. This year, he and Ty Gibbs are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +350, and are followed by John H. Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+700), and Josh Berry (+750).