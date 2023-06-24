 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 M&amp;M’s Toyota, leads Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Car Shop Ford, Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, and Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 24 with the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. Qualifying precedes it at 12 p.m. ET.

The race is 188 laps and usually lasts under two and a half hours. A year ago, Justin Allgaier won the race with a time of 2:05:44. The year prior, Kyle Busch won it with a time of 2:20:48 with one lap of overtime included. Prior to that, the race ran from 2001 to 2011 and was 225 laps in length.

Stage 1 of the race is 45 laps, stage 2 of the race is 50 laps, and stage 3 is 93 laps. Last year, Allgaier won all three stages of the race. This year, he and Ty Gibbs are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +350, and are followed by John H. Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+700), and Josh Berry (+750).

2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Zane Smith 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 C.J. McLaughlin 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Carson Hocevar 77
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Chad Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

