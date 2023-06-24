 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ally 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400

Tennessee plays host to racing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race runs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the day before it will be preceded by practice and qualifying.

The field will conduct garage hours on Saturday at 8 a.m. Qualifying will run at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network, with a live stream will be available at NBC.com. Qualifying will last approximately one hour.

Qualifying opens with 15 minutes of warm-up driving. The field is divided in half for the session. Group A will see each car run a single lap to secure the fastest time. The five fastest drivers will transfer to the final round. Group B will follow with the five fastest transferring to the final round. Those ten drivers will then each run a single lap to compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

2021 Ally 400 champ Kyle Larson is the favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook to secure a second victory at the superspeedway. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex, Jr. follow at +750, and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and 2022 winner Chase Elliott are next at +850. Hamlin claimed the pole position in last year’s qualifying.

Ally 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

