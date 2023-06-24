NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Ally 400

Tennessee plays host to racing this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race runs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the day before it will be preceded by practice and qualifying.

The field will conduct garage hours on Saturday at 8 a.m. Qualifying will run at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network, with a live stream will be available at NBC.com. Qualifying will last approximately one hour.

Qualifying opens with 15 minutes of warm-up driving. The field is divided in half for the session. Group A will see each car run a single lap to secure the fastest time. The five fastest drivers will transfer to the final round. Group B will follow with the five fastest transferring to the final round. Those ten drivers will then each run a single lap to compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

2021 Ally 400 champ Kyle Larson is the favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook to secure a second victory at the superspeedway. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex, Jr. follow at +750, and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and 2022 winner Chase Elliott are next at +850. Hamlin claimed the pole position in last year’s qualifying.

Ally 400 entry list