How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ally 400 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Nashville this weekend and the Cup Series heads into the home stretch of the regular season. Last weekend, the circuit was on a bye and this marks the start of the final ten races before the playoffs start.

The bye week also marks a pivot in television-watching for NASCAR. The Cup Series aired on Fox, FS1, and FS2 prior to the June break. The rest of the season now switches over to NBC and USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App with a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get free or discounted trials from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This is the third year the Cup Series has run at the Nashville Superspeedway. In 2021, Aric Almirola claimed pole position and Kyle Larson won the race. In 2022, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole and Chase Elliott won the race. Larson is a +500 favorite to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch follow at +750.

How to watch qualifying for the Ally 400

Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Ally 400 entry list

2023 Ally 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

