How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Ally 400 on TV and via live online stream

NASCAR is in Nashville this weekend and the Cup Series heads into the home stretch of the regular season. Last weekend, the circuit was on a bye and this marks the start of the final ten races before the playoffs start.

The bye week also marks a pivot in television-watching for NASCAR. The Cup Series aired on Fox, FS1, and FS2 prior to the June break. The rest of the season now switches over to NBC and USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App with a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get free or discounted trials from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This is the third year the Cup Series has run at the Nashville Superspeedway. In 2021, Aric Almirola claimed pole position and Kyle Larson won the race. In 2022, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole and Chase Elliott won the race. Larson is a +500 favorite to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch follow at +750.

How to watch qualifying for the Ally 400

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Ally 400 entry list