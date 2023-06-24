 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ally 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400

NASCAR qualifying gets underway at lunch time on Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Xfinity Series runs qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 12 p.m. ET and the Cup Series runs qualifying for the Ally 400 at approximately 1 p.m. ET. Both events air on USA Network.

We’ll be tracking Cup Series qualifying results as the drivers complete their turns on the track. Cup Series qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway opens with a 15-minute warm-up, with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will then run one-lap, single-car qualifying with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. Then, Group B will run the same format and advance the five fastest drivers to the final round. The ten remaining drivers will then compete for the pole and the rest of the top ten in the Ally 400 starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin (both +750), and William Byron (+850).

Here is the full entry list for the Ally 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Ally 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation