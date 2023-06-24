NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ally 400 race

NASCAR qualifying gets underway at lunch time on Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Xfinity Series runs qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 12 p.m. ET and the Cup Series runs qualifying for the Ally 400 at approximately 1 p.m. ET. Both events air on USA Network.
We’ll be tracking Cup Series qualifying results as the drivers complete their turns on the track. Cup Series qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway opens with a 15-minute warm-up, with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will then run one-lap, single-car qualifying with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. Then, Group B will run the same format and advance the five fastest drivers to the final round. The ten remaining drivers will then compete for the pole and the rest of the top ten in the Ally 400 starting lineup.
Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin (both +750), and William Byron (+850).
Here is the full entry list for the Ally 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2023 Ally 400 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Brennan Poole
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|J.J. Yeley
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99