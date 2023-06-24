NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ally 400 race

NASCAR qualifying gets underway at lunch time on Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Xfinity Series runs qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at 12 p.m. ET and the Cup Series runs qualifying for the Ally 400 at approximately 1 p.m. ET. Both events air on USA Network.

We’ll be tracking Cup Series qualifying results as the drivers complete their turns on the track. Cup Series qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway opens with a 15-minute warm-up, with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will then run one-lap, single-car qualifying with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. Then, Group B will run the same format and advance the five fastest drivers to the final round. The ten remaining drivers will then compete for the pole and the rest of the top ten in the Ally 400 starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin (both +750), and William Byron (+850).

Here is the full entry list for the Ally 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.