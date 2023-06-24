Gold Cup 2023 Group A standings, results

The 2023 Gold Cup kicked off Saturday with Group A in primetime. The defending champions United States are expected to win the group with ease, but Jamaica are expected to provide stiff competition. Here’s a look at the standings in Group A.

Group A Standings

United States, 0-1-0, 1 point

Jamaica, 0-1-0, 1 point

St. Kitts and Nevis, 0-0-0, 0 points

Trinidad & Tobago, 0-0-0, 0 points

Group A Schedule and Results

Saturday, June 24

USA 1, Jamaica 1

The Jamaicans got an early goal and could’ve had another, but Matt Turner stopped Leon Bailey’s penalty kick to keep the deficit at 1-0. The Americans found an equalizer in the 88th minute off a deflection, with Brandon Vazquez being in the right place at the right time. It’s a point each for the two teams expected to advance from Group A.

Sunday, June 25

Trinidad and Tobago v. St. Kitts and Nevis - 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 28

Jamaica v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

St. Kitts and Nevis v. USA - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

USA v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7 p.m. ET, FOX

Jamaica v. St. Kitts and Nevis - 7 p.m. ET, FS1