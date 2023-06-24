Odds for UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria on Saturday, June 24

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, June 24, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The 14-bout card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between two top ten fighters in No. 5 Josh Emmett and No. 9 Ilia Topuria. There are five bouts on the main card that will begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT and be available on ABC and ESPN+.
The main event is one of two bouts against ranked fighters on the card. The other is a women’s flyweight bout between No. 11 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber. The main event could lead to a title opportunity for either one of the guys shortly in the near future.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Josh Emmett: +275
Ilia Topuria: -330
Amanda Ribas: -195
Maycee Barber: +165
Austen Lane: +150
Justin Tafa: -175
David Onama: +200
Gabriel Santos: -240
Brendan Allen: -180
Bruno Silva: +155
Preliminary card
Neil Magny: -165
Phil Rowe: +140
Randy Brown: -225
Wellington Truman: +190
Tabatha Ricci: -130
Gillian Robertson: +110
Zhalgas Zhumagulov: -195
Joshua Van: +165
Trevor Peek: -110
Jose Mariscal: -110
Jamall Emmers: -200
Jack Jenkins: +170
Tatsuro Taira: -245
Kleydson Rodrigues: +205
Cody Brundage: -190
Sedriques Dumas: +160