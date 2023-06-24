Odds for UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria on Saturday, June 24

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, June 24, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The 14-bout card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between two top ten fighters in No. 5 Josh Emmett and No. 9 Ilia Topuria. There are five bouts on the main card that will begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT and be available on ABC and ESPN+.

The main event is one of two bouts against ranked fighters on the card. The other is a women’s flyweight bout between No. 11 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber. The main event could lead to a title opportunity for either one of the guys shortly in the near future.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Josh Emmett: +275

Ilia Topuria: -330

Amanda Ribas: -195

Maycee Barber: +165

Austen Lane: +150

Justin Tafa: -175

David Onama: +200

Gabriel Santos: -240

Brendan Allen: -180

Bruno Silva: +155

Preliminary card

Neil Magny: -165

Phil Rowe: +140

Randy Brown: -225

Wellington Truman: +190

Tabatha Ricci: -130

Gillian Robertson: +110

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: -195

Joshua Van: +165

Trevor Peek: -110

Jose Mariscal: -110

Jamall Emmers: -200

Jack Jenkins: +170

Tatsuro Taira: -245

Kleydson Rodrigues: +205

Cody Brundage: -190

Sedriques Dumas: +160