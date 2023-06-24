Full undercard for Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams middleweight title fight

The interim WBC middleweight title is up for grabs as Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) and Julian Williams (28-3, 16 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Saturday, June 24. The fight will take place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will be available on Showtime. Adames is set to defend his title as the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks projected for 11:30 p.m.

Adames is making his first title defense after winning the belt by way of third-round knockout over Juan Macias Montel in October 2022. The Dominican born fighter fights out of an orthodox stance and is currently on a four-fight winning streak. His signature win was a majority decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in December 2021. The 29-year-old is prepared to defend his belt this weekend.

Williams is a previous WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO light middleweight champion. The 33-year-old upset Jarrett Hurd to win those three belts. In his most recent bout, the Philadelphia product defeated Rolando Mansilla last November. Williams had been defeated in his previous two fights, including a fifth-round TKO loss to Jeison Rosario in 2020 when he lost all three middleweight titles.

Before Adames and Williams clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) will face off in a 10-round junior middleweight fight against Luis Arias (20-3, 9 KOs). Lubin enters this bout as a -1100 favorite, while Arias is listed as a +650 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the card is an IBF junior bantamweight title fight between Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) and Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). This will be a good battle of undefeated fighters, as Martinez is a -370 favorite while Bornea enters as the underdog at +270.

In the main event, Adames is favored to win with odds of -600, as Williams carries +425 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Adames knockout win (-225).

