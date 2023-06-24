Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

The interim WBC middleweight title is on the line as Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) will defend his belt against Julian Williams (28-3, 16 KOs) this Saturday, June 24. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How to watch Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams

Adames vs. Williams will be available on Showtime. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks projected for 11:30 p.m., depending on the length of undercard.

To watch Adames vs. Williams, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $11.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more.

Fighter history

Adames is making his first title defense after a third-round knockout win over Juan Macias Montel back in October 2022. Adames is looking to extend his win-streak to five, as a majority decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in December 2021 solidified his stretch of wins. The 29-year-old is prepared for another successful title defense.

Williams is a previous WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO light middleweight titleholder who has gone 1-2 in his previous three fights. In his most recent fight, Williams defeated Rolando Mansilla last November by way of unanimous decision. Now, he looks to play spoiler and capture yet another middleweight belt.

Fight odds

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Adames is favored to win with odds of -600, as Williams carries +425 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Adames knockout win (-225).

Full card for Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams