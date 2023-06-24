Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota will play host for a WBC interim middleweight title fight between Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) and Julian Williams (28-3, 16 KOs) this Saturday, June 24. Adames vs. Williams will be available on Showtime.

The main card is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks projected for 11:30 p.m., depending on the length of undercard.

Adames is looking to extend his current win-streak to five, after an impressive third-round knockout of Juan Macias Montel landed him the WBC interim crown. The 29-year-old is making his first title defense and faces arguably his biggest matchup since Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in December 2021. Adames fights out of the Dominican Republic and is looking to make a statement with a win.

Williams held the WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO light middleweight titles back in 2019 after an upset win over Jarret Hurd. However since that win, the 33-year-old has accumulated a 1-2 record over his last three bouts. Williams lone win during this stretch was over Rolando Mansilla last November, by way of unanimous decision. Now, with a full training camp, Williams has an opportunity to capture a belt as his contender window remains open.

Adames comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -600 favorite while Williams is a +425 underdog.

