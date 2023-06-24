Full undercard for Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley super middleweight fight

Undefeated hard-hitting middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday, June 24 to face-off against Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will be available on DAZN. The main card Berlanga vs. Quigley is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks projected for 11 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard.

Berlanga makes his first fight appearance since June 2022. Berlanga won a controversial unanimous decision over Roamer Alexis Angulo in which he attempted to bite his opponent. He was then suspended for six months by the New York State Athletic Commission and fined $10k. That along with a bicep injury forced the undefeated fighter to take a step away from the ring. Now, he gets a hometown return as the Brooklyn product will defend the WBA NABO super middleweight title for a third time.

Quigley represents Ireland and gets another title opportunity after losing to Demetrius Andrade back in November 2021 for the WBO middleweight belt. He bounced back with an unanimous decision win over Gabor Gorbics in April. Quigley has been a professional for nine years and his signature win, a majority decision victory over Shane Mosley Jr. back in May 2021.

Before Berlanga and Quigley clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) will face off in a 10-round heavyweight fight against Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs). Kownacki enters this bout as a -1400 favorite, while Cusumano is listed as a +800 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the card is an junior welterweight fight between Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) and Dakota Linger (13-5, 9 KOs). Mati is a -1100 favorite while Linger enters as the underdog at +650.

In the main event, Berlanga is favored to win with odds of -1400, as Quigley carries +800 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Berlanga knockout win (-330).

Full Card for Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley