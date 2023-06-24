How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway this weekend as the whole thing kicks off with the United States facing off against Jamaica in Group A action. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago with all the action available to watch on FOX Sports 1. You can also find it via livestream in the FOX Sports app or through fuboTV.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

The Americans are fresh off their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title after they defeated Canada 2-0 in the final on June 18. Interim coach B.J. Callaghan has switched up the roster quite a bit from the Nations League squad as he’ll be fielding a very MLS-heavy side in this year’s Gold Cup. The American side will feature the likes of Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Matt Turner, DeAndre Yedlin and Miles Robinson.

Jamaica hasn’t been able to get a win over the USA since a 1-0 friendly win in 2019, marking their third-ever win over the USMNT throughout their history. The Reggae Boyz haven’t won a match across all competitions since June of last year with a 2-1 win over Suriname, so they’ll be looking to stop that winless skid at Soldier Field. Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson will be able to feature Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey and Andre Blake as Jamaica look to log an upset in the opening match.