USMNT vs. Jamaica: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

The United States men’s national team will take on Jamaica in the opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup as the group stage gets underway. This Group A matchup is set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. All the action can be seen on FS1 as well as via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Jamaica

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -140

Draw: +310

Jamaica: +380

Moneyline pick: USA -140

The Americans are riding high after their big Nations League win over Canada, marking their second straight title in that competition. While they won’t have the same squad as they had in Nations League, USA will have plenty of strong players on their MLS-heavy roster, including Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Julian Gressel and Cristian Roldan.

Dating back to 1988, USA’s record against Jamaica stands at an impressive 19-3-9, with just three losses through all competitions. The last loss came in 2019 when the Reggae Boyz secured a 1-0 victory in a friendly outing, but the USA have gone 4-0-1 against the Jamaicans in the five matches since then.

Jamaica will have several recognizable names on the field, including Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence and Demarai Gray as they look to pull off an upset right out of the gate.

Although the Americans won’t have the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, or Weston McKennie, they’re still expected to take all three points in the Gold Cup’s opening match.