Who won the last Gold Cup? Who is the favorite for the 2023 Gold Cup?

We look back at the history of the competition ahead of the 2023 Gold Cup starting Saturday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FBL-CONCACAF-GOLD-USA-MEX
USA team celebrates after USA’s defender Miles Robinson scored during the Concacaf Gold Cup football match final between Mexico and USA at the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 1, 2021.
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins Saturday, June 24 with the United States men’s national team taking on Jamaica in the curtain raiser for the competition. Ahead of the 2023 tournament, let’s look back to see who comes into this summer looking to defend the 2021 crown.

The defending champions will be in action Saturday donning the Stars and Stripes. USA won the 2021 Gold Cup in a thrilling 1-0 final over Mexico, with defender Miles Robinson scoring what would be the game-winning goal in the second extra time period. Robinson is back in the squad this time around and although it is a second-tier unit compared to the team that just won the Nations League, it is still a strong one.

The Americans enter the competition as the slight favorites to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +180. Mexico, USA’s toughest competition, are priced at +200 to win the Gold Cup. We’ll see if USA can successfully defend their title, starting with a strong performance Saturday evening.

