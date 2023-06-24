When is USMNT playing in 2023 Gold Cup?

The United States men’s national team will look to defend its 2021 Gold Cup title when it kicks off the 2023 Gold Cup Saturday against Jamaica. This isn’t the same USMNT squad which ran through the CONCACAF Nations League, but it is still a strong outfit capable of winning the cup.

Big names like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest are out but Jordan Morris, Carlos Rodlan, DeAndre Yedlin and Aaron Long are notable veterans who will be in. Miles Robinson and Jesus Ferreira are some young talents to watch as well in this competition. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Americans are the slight favorites to win the Gold Cup at +180. Mexico, USA’s biggest competition, check in at +200.

Here’s a look at when USMNT will be in action for this Gold Cup, and how fans can watch the matches.

Saturday, June 24

USA vs. Jamaica - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 28

St. Kitts and Nevis v. USA - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

USA v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7 p.m. ET, FOX

Matches will also be available on fuboTV, TUDN, Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.