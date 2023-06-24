MLB injury report for Saturday, June 24

Intro

MLB injury report: Saturday, June 24

Salvador Perez (hamstring), Kansas City Royals — The Royals’ iron man backstop has suffered through even more bumps and bruises than usual this season, and he suffered another one on Saturday night. Perez was forced to leave K.C.’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with what the team is terming a hamstring cramp. That obviously sounds less severe than a strain, but we won’t know more until the catcher undergoes further testing on Saturday. Consider him day to day for now.

Shane McClanahan (back), Tampa Bay Rays — McClanahan didn’t seem thrilled when he was pulled from his start against the Royals on Friday night after just 3.2 innings, telling reporters after the game that he was prepared to pitch through what he saw as very minor back discomfort. Rays manager Kevin Cash basically confirmed as much on Saturday, saying that the decision stemmed from an abundance of caution regarding the AL Cy Young candidate.

"My decision was precautionary." #Rays Manager Kevin Cash provides an update on Shane McClanahan after he exited last night's game early with back tightness. @RaysBaseball | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/ZoW0GUfKTH — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) June 23, 2023

Given the damage injuries have done to Tampa’s rotation this year, you can’t really blame him.

Max Muncy (hamstring)/Daniel Hudson (knee), Los Angeles Dodgers — There was some hope among the Dodgers that Muncy would be ready to come off the IL on Friday, but he’s apparently still feeling some effects from his hamstring strain:

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Max Muncy is still feeling discomfort on his hamstring when he runs full speed. They’re gonna keep taking it day to day, but he won’t be activated tomorrow, maybe Sunday. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 23, 2023

That’s obviously pretty concerning, and the only thing worse than being without Muncy is being without him even longer because he reaggravated an injury. The team is tentatively saying Sunday, but given where things are at right now it seems safer to assume that he won’t be back in the lineup until early next week — at the earliest.

Hudson, on the other hand, seems to be full speed ahead. Manager Dave Roberts said that the righty will pitch one more inning for L.A.’s rookie-level Complex team next week, and if all goes well there, he’ll be activated off the IL next weekend against the Royals. Hudson has looked very good since getting back on the mound, with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings on his rehab stint. Given how Roberts likes to mix and match in the ninth inning, he could himself with some save chances.

Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring)/Alex Cobb (oblique)/Ross Stripling (back), San Francisco Giants — Yaz seemed to be trending in the right direction on Friday, but he apparently felt some hamstring soreness when going through warmups on Saturday, causing the team to put him on the injured list in order to free up the roster spot. An MRI showed just inflammation, not a full strain, and it doesn’t seem like the outfielder is set to miss much more than the minimum 10 days barring some sort of setback.

San Francisco’s rotation, meanwhile, is getting closer to full strength: Cobb’s oblique is feeling well enough for him to head out in a rehab assignment next week, while Stripling began his own stint in the Minors with a dominant, 10-K outing at High-A. Both are expected to be activated at some point during the Giants’ next road trip, which begins on Tuesday in Toronto.

Michael Wacha (shoulder), San Diego Padres — Wacha was originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals, but the righty has been scratched due to what Bob Melvin termed shoulder fatigue:

Padres manager Bob Melvin says that knuckleballer Matt Waldron will start for the Padres tomorrow.



Michael Wacha is dealing with shoulder fatigue.



Melvin on Wacha: “We’re just going to be proactive and skip him a start.” pic.twitter.com/5avuESOhz2 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 23, 2023

Melvin tried to downplay the severity of the injury, but any sort of shoulder discomfort is obviously cause for concern. The plan for now is to just skip Wacha for one start to give him a little bit of rest. The righty has been a life-safer for San Diego’s rotation this year, pitching to a 2.90 ERA, but workload could be an issue — after failing to crack 125 innings in each of the last two years, Wacha is scheduled to blow right past that mark, already at 80.2 innings over his first 14 starts.

Tim Anderson (shoulder), Chicago White Sox — Anderson was expected to be held out of the lineup once again on Saturday, but the All-Star was a late addition to Chicago’s lineup. There was just one catch: for the first time in the Majors, Anderson started a game at second base. The White Sox hope to keep some stress off of Anderson’s throwing arm by putting him at the less taxing position; though he returned Saturday, it’s unclear whether or how much time off he might need as he manages this throughout the year.

Ramon Laureano (hand), Oakland Athletics — What was initially thought to be just a hand contusion caused by a slide into second base has turned out to be far more serious, as Laureano was put on the IL Friday with a fracture. The A’s have yet to release a timetable for the outfielder’s return. Conner Capel has joined the team to replace Laureano on the active roster.

Riley Greene (leg)/Matt Manning (foot)/Alex Faedo (finger)/Tarik Skubal (elbow), Detroit Tigers — Detroit is still without Eduardo Rodriguez for the foreseeable future, but its beleaguered starting rotation is about to get a whole lot healthier soon. Manning, out since early April with a fractured right foot, looked good in a rehab start at Triple-A on Friday, striking out six (and also walking five) while allowing just one hit over four innings. He threw 73 pitches, meaning that the Tigers could opt to activate him as early as next week. Skubal is a little further behind as he works his way back from flexor tendon surgery, but not too far: The lefty is set to make another start at Triple-A, likely on Wednesday, during which he’ll hope to get up to 60-70 pitches — right on track for a return in early July. Faedo, meanwhile, has threw a bullpen session on Friday afternoon and could be sent on a rehab assignment next week.

As for Greene, he remains a way’s away from returning, but he was spotted having a catch in the outfield without an air cast on his leg. Per the Detroit News, it looks like the Tigers were also setting some cones out for Greene to do some straight-line running. Mid-July might be the best-case scenario for the former top prospct, but he’s ramping things up at the very least.

Pablo Reyes (abdomen), Boston Red Sox — Reyes appeared to reaggravate the abdominal soreness he’s been dealing with all week on Thursday night, and sure enough, the infielder wound up on the IL on Friday. The team is hopeful that it’ll only take a couple of weeks to subside. The 29-year-old was himself filling in for the injured Yu Chang and Enmanuel Valdez; in his stead, Boston has recalled old friend Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A.

Sal Frelick (knee), Milwaukee Brewers — This is just cruel. Milwaukee’s top prospect spent almost two months on the shelf recovering from thumb surgery, and just a few days after he gets back — with a call to the Majors seemingly on the horizon — he fouls a ball off his knee.

The #Brewers #2 prospect Sal Frelick came out of last night's game in AAA after a foul ball hit off his knee.



It's crazy how similar it looks to Christian Yelich's injury back in 2019 when he fractured his knee cap.



Still no word on severity to Frelick. Hoping it's not serious. pic.twitter.com/r1R1g6o38D — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) June 23, 2023

Milwaukee fans are all too aware of how this sort of thing can go wrong, but rest easy: the dynamic outfielder’s tests came back negative for any sort of structural damage, and he seems day-to-day for now.