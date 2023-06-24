Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, June 24

This is among the strangest pitching slates of the entire 2023 season. There are plenty of intriguing options at the top — Pablo Lopez, Max Scherzer facing the Philadelphia Phillies, Freddy Peralta vs. Tanner Bibee, James Paxton vs. Lance Lynn, the Millers Bryce and Bobby — but after that, things fall off a cliff. A full half of the 30 arms on the schedule today fall in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings, meaning that fantasy baseball owners will have to be especially careful when deciding who to plug in and who to stream off the waiver wire. Read on for our suggestions.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, June 24

Pitchers to stream

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — It’s a bit mind-boggling that Bibee’s ownership percentage is as low as it is; he’s had a couple of rough starts, but that’s to be expected for a rookie on the road against tough lineups in the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. The top prospect had pitched to a 2.43 ERA in the five starts prior to that, and he still boasts an impressively deep arsenal that gives him plenty of paths to success against a middling Milwaukee Brewers outfit on Saturday.

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Olson continued to show major whiff potential last time out, striking out eight over six innings against the Kansas City Royals. The righty’s slider is a legit out pitch, one the league has yet to figure out, and aside from one rough outing against the fearsome Atlanta Braves he’s acquitted himself very nicely in his young MLB career. Speaking of whiffs: The Minnesota Twins have struck out as much as anyone in baseball this year, and Olson could find success at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer kept his four-seam fastball up and out of harm’s way last time out, and when he does that, he tends to have success. The righty has pitched to a 3.33 ERA since the beginning of May, and he’s been especially good at home at Camden Yards, where his fly-ball tendencies turn into lazy outs amid some very spacious outfield dimensions. The Seattle Mariners put up double-digits last night, but this has been a decidedly blah offense this season, and Kremer could get through five or six solid innings on Saturday.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, June 24.