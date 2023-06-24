Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, June 24

Rise and shine, DFS players. A matinee-heavy Saturday slate around MLB means you’ll have to set those lineups a bit earlier than usual, with a 10 games in the featured draw at DraftKings DFS getting underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. With plenty of options to choose from and not a ton of time, here are three teams we recommend stacking today.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, June 24th

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

Matt Olson ($5,900)

Ozzie Albies ($5,000)

Michael Harris II ($4,300)

Eddie Rosario ($3,700)

No team is in more of a smash spot on Saturday than the Braves, who not only get to play in the extremely offense-friendly environment of Great American Ball Park but will get to square off against Reds righty Graham Ashcraft. This will be Ashcraft’s first start since coming off an IL, and prior to getting hurt he’d posted a whopping 12.72 ERA over his previous seven starts. Atlanta put up 10 runs in Friday night’s thriller, and they might very well top that number today.

Everyone and their mother will have MVP frontunner Ronald Acuna Jr. in their lineups, so let’s zag a bit, focusing on the other members of the Braves lineup who are on a heater right now. Olson homered twice last night and is among the most prolific run producers in the league, while Harris II (1.270 OPS over his last 10 games) and Rosario (1.406) are red-hot, locked into outfield spots and will enjoy the platoon advantage against Ashcraft.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Randy Arozarena ($6,000)

Josh Lowe ($4,800)

Luke Raley ($4,700)

Isaac Paredes ($4,400)

If it weren’t for the Braves, everyone would have the Rays matchup circled on Saturday. Tampa will get to go up against Royals righty Jordan Lyles — who, as you may have heard, is 0-11 this season with a 6.72 ERA. The Rays’ offense has cooled off just a little bit of late, but this is still a strong unit, and they should have no problem putting up a crooked number today. Arozarena has woken up after an extended slump, posting a .970 OPS over his last 10 games, and he should hit at or near the top of the lineup. Paredes (1.033 OPS in his last 10) is swinging a hot bat as well, while lefties Lowe (three hits last night) and Raley (.907 over his last 10) should feast with the platoon advantage.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Rafael Devers ($5,800)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,300)

Alex Verdugo ($4,600)

Justin Turner ($3,800)

The Braves and Rays are pretty obvious plays, but if you’re looking for a sneaky stack to set your lineup apart on Saturday, consider the Red Sox in Chicago. Everyone will remember White Sox starter Lance Lynn’s last outing, when he struck out a whopping 16 against the Seattle Mariners. But prior to that point, Lynn had been suffering through a disastrous 2023 — even after last week’s historic performance, his ERA sits at 6.51. The Red Sox have hit righties well all year, wile lefties have lit Lynn up to the tune of a .348/.400/.659 slash line — making Devers (homered last night), Yoshida (2-for-4 last night) and Verdugo (1.051) all great plays today. Turner is the only righty in this stack, but he’s 3-for-6 lifetime against Lynn and has been scorching of late.