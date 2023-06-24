Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on Saturday, June 24

The Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) will look to even this crucial NL West series through the first two games coming off an 8-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants (43-33) last night. Game time is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Merrill Kelly (9-3, 2.90 ERA) will look to continue his career year for the D-backs, while the Giants will turn to reliever Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.56) to open what figures to be a bullpen game.

Moneyline odds are set at -110 for both sides on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Giants picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), SP Corbin Martin (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), SP Alex Cobb (oblique), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), 2B Wilmer Flores (foot), RP John Brebbia (lat), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique), SP Ross Stripling (back), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back)

Starting pitchers

Merrill Kelly vs. Ryan Walker

Kelly has made 15 starts this season heading into Saturday afternoon, and he’s coming off arguably the best start of what’s been a remarkable season so far. The righty allowed one run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings in a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers last week.

Walker will make his 14th appearance and third start of the season. He’ll act as the opener in this matchup, as he hasn’t thrown more than three innings in a game this year. In his last time out, Walker threw a scoreless inning with two walks and a strikeout against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Over/Under pick

The Giants are likely to use plenty of pitchers in this spot, so they’re a bit harder to predict, but Kelly has thrown the ball well this season — especially in his last time out. These are two top-seven offenses in runs per game, but it’s easy to trust Kelly at this point.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I’ll give the pitching advantage to the Giants, and these offenses are fairly equal. Kelly hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start for seven consecutive outings, so let’s go with the Diamondbacks to even this series up and strengthen their lead atop the division.

Pick: Diamondbacks