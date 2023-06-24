Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Saturday, June 24

After dropping game one to the Philadelphia Phillies (39-36) on Friday night, the New York Mets (34-41) will look to even this crucial weekend series heading into Sunday’s finale. Saturday afternoon’s matchup will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Max Scherzer (6-2, 4.04 ERA) will look to stop the bleeding for New York, while Philly sends lefty Christopher Sanchez (0-0, 3.24) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The Mets are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Phillies +110 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Mets-Phillies picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: RP Josh Walker (leg)

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), OF Tim Locastro (thumb), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs)

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Christopher Sanchez

Max Scherzer (6-2, 4.04 ERA) will make his 13th start of the season and is coming off his best outing of the year. The future Hall of Famer allowed just one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over eight innings in an 11-1 win over the Houston Astros last week.

The lefty Sanchez will make start No. 3 of the season after missing the first two-plus months due to injury, and he’s coming off a strong performance. Sanchez threw four scoreless innings on one hit and a walk with five strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics last week.

Over/Under pick

Scherzer is still one of the top pitchers in the game, but prior to his last start, he’d allowed 11 runs on 18 hits over his previous two outings. He doesn’t appear to have his best stuff this month, and at age 38 — and battling a bum shoulder all year — he’s struggled for consistency in his first season with the Mets. Sanchez doesn’t have a ton of MLB experience to speak of, and the offenses could be in line for success and reach a double-digit total in this spot.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

I’m still putting my faith in Scherzer over a pitcher making his 25th career appearance and seventh start in the Majors. Sanchez has a 5.16 ERA, and there is a ton of value on the Mets with these odds in a spot where New York is desperate for a win. Let’s go with the road team on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Mets