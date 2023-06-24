Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Yankees on Saturday, June 24

After pulling out a 4-2 win in extras in Friday’s series opener, the Texas Rangers (47-28) have now won five of their last six heading game two against the New York Yankees (41-35) on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Texas righty Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA) will look to bounce back from arguably his worst start of the year, while the Yankees are hoping that erstwhile ace Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30) can start getting back on track after a dismal last few outings.

The Rangers are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making New York the +110 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Rangers-Yankees picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Rangers

Day to day: OF Travis Jankowski (hamstring)

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (oblique), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Yankees

Out: OF Willie Calhoun (quadriceps), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), SP Carlos Rodon (back), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jon Gray vs. Luis Severino

Gray will make his 14th start of the season and is hoping to get back on track after a blow-up last time out. Gray had allowed one or zero runs in six consecutive starts, but a blister injury pushed his latest outing back a few days, and he didn’t look like the same guy on Sunday. Gray gave up six runs on six hits and three walks over just 2.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Severino will make start No. 7 of 2023, and while he looked like his old self in his first two outings back from a shoulder injury, he continues to struggle this month. Through four starts, the righty has allowed 21 runs (19 earned) over 18.2 innings for a 9.16 ERA — while showing diminished fastball velocity and far less sharpness on his breaking ball. Team and player continue to insist that he’s fully healthy, but for whatever reason he just doesn’t look like the same guy right now.

Over/Under pick

Are you betting on a game to fall below double digits with Severino on the mound? There’s not a whole lot of success happening with him pitching this month, and the Rangers offense always has the potential to explode. Texas should do plenty of damage in this matchup and help push the number of runs past the projected total.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Severino hasn’t thrown more than five innings in any of his last four starts and has allowed at least four runs in each of those outings. The Rangers lead the league in runs per game (6.1), and they’re in a good position to pick up a Saturday afternoon victory.

Pick: Rangers