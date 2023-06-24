Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Reds on Saturday, June 24

After an 11-10 thriller in the series opener on Friday night, the NL-leading Atlanta Braves will again try to snap the Cincinnati Reds’ 12-game winning streak in game two of this three-game set. First pitch on Saturday afternoon scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Rookie Jared Shuster (4-2, 4.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, while Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78 ERA) will pitch for the Reds in his return from the IL.

Atlanta is the -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +115. The total is set at 12.

Braves-Reds picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), SP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Reds

Out: RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Graham Ashcraft (calf), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Jared Shuster vs. Graham Ashcraft

Shuster has pitched 10.2 innings in two starts this month. Over that span, he’s allowed four earned runs, walked three batters, and recorded just two strikeouts. He has not yet pitched against the Reds this season.

Ashcraft has struggled miserably since the start of May. The young righty is returning from a leg injury that he sustained in his latest start against the Dodgers, in which he allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings. Before that, he was pulled after just four innings against the Brewers after allowing 10 earned runs and recording just two strikeouts. The last time he pitched against the Braves this season, he conceded two earned runs in six innings and struck out seven batters.

Over/Under pick

The Braves and the Reds found themselves in a slugfest yesterday, with the Reds eking out an 11-10 victory. Cincinnati’s pitching has not been a strength this season, but they’ve managed to keep winning thanks to plenty of run support from the offense. The Braves’ bullpen can hope to slow down this Reds batting lineup, but Cincinnati’s combination of weak pitching and huge hitting should make the over an easy pick here.

Pick: Over 12

Moneyline pick

The Reds, despite their weak pitching, have now won 12 games in a row. Before last night, the Braves had taken home eight straight. This is a tough pick to make, especially after last night’s close call, but with Ashcraft’s recent struggles on the mound, I think Atlanta can break the Reds’ streak. The Braves have been excellent on the road in recent weeks and should be able to take advantage of Cincinnati’s defense here to even out the series.

Pick: Braves -135