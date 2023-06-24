Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. White Sox on Saturday, June 24

The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. Lefty James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA) hopes to continue his strong form for the Red Sox, while Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.51 ERA) looks to follow up last week’s 16-K effort for the White Sox.

Boston and Chicago each come in at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-White Sox picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), RF Alex Verdugo (bereavement list), RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

White Sox

Day to day: C Yasmani Grandal (knee)

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), CP Liam Hendriks (elbow), 2B Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), 3B Yoan Moncada (back)

Starting pitchers

James Paxton vs. Lance Lynn

Paxton had a shaky May as he worked his way back from hamstring trouble but has looked much stronger in June. His first two starts this month amounted to 13 total innings, and he allowed just two earned runs in that timeframe while striking out 17 batters. He then let up three earned runs in 6.1 frames against the Twins in his latest outing, recording seven strikeouts.

Lynn finished off April by allowing eight earned runs to the Angels in just four innings, then headed into June with back-to-back five-inning outings that saw him concede five runs in each start. Last week’s effort came somewhat out of nowhere, as the righty was able to turn back the clock with a 16-strikeout effort against Mariners over seven innings while allowing three runs.

Over/Under pick

The White Sox average just 4.05 runs per game, making them 25th in the league in the statistic. They will likely struggle against Paxton, who has looked strong in June. The Red Sox have their big-hitting days, but Lynn looked better than he has all season in his latest start, so I’m leaning on the lower-scoring side for this matchup.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, 3-1, bouncing back from two losses in a row against the Twins. The White Sox have now dropped six of their last eight. Paxton, who has become one of Boston’s most reliable starters this season, takes the mound here and should be able to go deep and handle this struggling White Sox offense without much difficulty. The South Siders are flailing this season, and I don’t see that stopping today.

Pick: Red Sox