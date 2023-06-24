Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Dodgers on Saturday, June 24

The Houston Astros will once again square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening for the second game of their weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It’s a battle of rookies on the mound, as Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA) gets the ball for the ‘Stros while top prospect Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA) goes for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -175 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Houston is the +150 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Astros-Dodgers picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Astros

Day-to-Day: OF Ross Adolph (Undisclosed)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique),

Dodgers

Day-to-Day: UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Out: 3B Max Muncy (hamstring), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), INF Max Muncy (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Shelby Miller (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), Phil Bickford (back), SP Dustin May (forearm), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Blanco got roughed up a little bit in last Sunday’s start against the Reds, yielding five earned runs off seven hits in 5.2 innings of work. It was a drop-off from his prior two starts in the month in which he gave up just two earned runs apiece. Despite some of the young righty’s success, he has been vulnerable against the top of the order, as leadoff batters are hitting .538 against him. He’ll definitely have his work cut out for him when facing Mookie Betts right out the gate.

The rookie Miller has been excellent for the Dodgers so far in his young career, but he ran into his first buzzsaw against the Giants last Saturday. The righty was shelled for seven runs off seven hits in 5.2 innings of action, taking the loss in what turned into a 15-0 thrashing. Miller was actually cruising along before things rapidly fell apart in the fifth and sixth innings, so we’ll see how he fares today during his second and third trips through the Astros lineup.

Over/Under pick

This game will feature two young pitchers going head-to-head and one of them is bound to make some grave mistakes in the middle innings of the ballgame. I expect both of these lineups to push enough runs across to trigger the over at Chavez Ravine this evening.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

As I just alluded to, I think Blanco will be the one that cracks first as the top of the Dodgers order gets to him around the fifth inning. Meanwhile, Miller has a bounce-back game where he only gives up a few earned runs in six innings of action. I’ll predict this ends with L.A. winning comfortably by a score of 8-3.

Pick: Dodgers