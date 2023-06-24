Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rockies on Saturday, June 24

After a rough come-from-ahead loss in the series opener last night, the Los Angeles Angels will once again square off against the Colorado Rockies tonight in the second game of their weekend set. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Righty Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40 ERA) will step on the mound for the Halos, while Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12 ERA) gets the nod for the Rockies.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -155 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Colorado is a +135 underdog. The run total is set at 12.5.

Angels-Rockies picks: Saturday, June 24th

Injury report

Angels

Out: 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis), 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist), RP Matt Moore (oblique), SS Zach Neto (oblique), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Max Stassi (hip), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder)

Rockies

Out: RP Brent Suter (oblique), CF Zac Veen (wrist), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), 1B CJ Cron (back), OF Kris Bryant (heel), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps), 2B Brendan Rogers (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Chase Anderson

Canning has pitched well for the Angels in the last month, racking up four quality starts in his last five outings. He yielded just two earned runs in six innings of action against the Royals last Saturday, but his bullpen let him down in what would turn into a 10-9 loss for the Halos. His season splits suggests that he’s more comfortable pitching at night, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.45 ERA under the lights. That’s something to keep in mind tonight’s contest.

Anderson is trying to bounce back after getting rocked by the Braves last Sunday, yielding seven earned runs off seven hits in just three innings of work. He has yet to go beyond six innings in a start this season and that could once again be the case tonight. Fortunately for the Rockies, their batters and bullpen have stepped up around him as they’ve come out victorious in four of his last six outings.

Over/Under pick

This game will come down to which bullpen can hold the line for their respective clubs. I expect plenty of runners to cross home plate in this one, but 12.5 is a bit steep for two teams that have leaned under through the first half of the season.

Pick: Under 12.5

Moneyline pick

L.A. experienced a classic Tungsten Arm O’Doyling last night. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout launched back-to-back homers in the fifth, only for the Angels to give the lead back for good with an Elias Diaz grand slam in the eighth. For tonight, I think they’re in good hands with Canning on the mound under the lights and I believe they’ll bring their three-game skid to an end here.

Pick: Angels