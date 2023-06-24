Pick on the Moneyline for Mariners-Orioles on June 24

The Baltimore Orioles have enter Saturday with the league’s fourth-best win percentage and will look to keep the momentum going against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners (-120, 8.5) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer get the start for Baltimore, who doesn’t have amazing underlying numbers, but has provided consistency with three runs or fewer allowed in eight of his nine starts since the beginning of May, posting overall for the season s 4.56 ERA with eight strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings.

The Mariners have a slight upper hand in terms of the overall bullpen, ranking fourth in the league in bullpen ERA while the Orioles are 10th, but the duo of Felix Bautista and Yemenite Cano have both made north of 30 appearances this season with an ERA of 1.04 or lower for each to give the more dominant one-two punch.

The Orioles bullpen and Kremer both also get to face a Mariners bunch that has struggled on offense all season, ranking 24th or worse in both batting average and on-base percentage while Baltimore is ninth in the league in runs per game and 10th in home runs per game.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller will be in charge of keeping the Orioles bats in check, who has been inconsistent with zero or one run allowed in three of his past starts, but eight and seven runs allowed in the other two.

Miller’s biggest issue has been pitching on the road, supplying an ERA of 3.03 at home compared to a 4.57 on the road and could be due in for regression on balls in play, as opponents are hitting for just a .237 on balls in play and Miller is not a high strikeout pitcher with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

With the consistency of Kremer, backed up by a dominant duo in the bullpen, the Orioles will muster enough offense to even up the series on Saturday with a win.

The Play: Orioles +100