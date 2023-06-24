How to watch AEW Collision via live stream, what to watch on June 24 episode

After a successful debut last week, AEW Collision returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.

Tonight’s episode of Collision will serve as the go-home show to tomorrow’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view from the same venue. Five matches have been announced for this evening as the company hits the gas towards Sunday’s show.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

The main event for tonight’s show will feature CM Punk teaming up with FTR and Ricky Starks to face Bullet Club Gold and the Gunns. In the main event of last week’s Collision, Punk and FTR defeated BCG and Samoa Joe in a battle that lasted roughly 30 minutes. On Dynamite this past Wednesday, BCG helped the Gunns defeat the Hardy Boyz and a post-match beatdown brought out Punk, FTR, and Starks to make the save, setting up this match. We’ll see who gets the upperhand tonight.

Luchasaurus is the new TNT Champion as he defeated Wardlow for the belt on Collision last Saturday. He got help from Christian Cage, who blasted Wardlow with a camera to help his protege win. Cage notably took the belt and celebrated as if he won the title and tonight, he will have a promo segment talking about the championship.

Andrade El Idolo made his return last Saturday and successfully defeated Buddy Matthews by submission. After the match, the rest of the House of Black appeared and proceeded to beat down Andrade. Tonight, he will step in the ring with another HOB member when facing Brody King.

We’ll get a few direct tie-ins for Forbidden Door on tonight’s show. Just 24 hours before challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship, Hiroshi Tanahashi will face off against Swerve Strickland in singles action. Meanwhile, Sting and Darby Allin are set to face Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki in a trios match at the pay-per-view and they will reveal their mystery partner tonight,

Also on the show, we’ll get the first quarterfinal match of the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament as Willow Nightingale faces Nyla Rose. We’ll also get Powerhouse Hobbs in action and Miro will speak after making his return last Saturday.