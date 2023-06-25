What time is the 2023 Ally 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 25 with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live. The race is 300 laps and usually lasts around three hours, 30 minutes.

This is the third time this event will be held, and the last two races ended in 3:35:15 and 3:30:23.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +550 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Denny Hamlin (+750) and William Byron (+850).

Larson won this race in 2021, and Chase Elliott took the checkered flag last season. Elliott is tied for the sixth-best odds to win this race for the second year in a row with +900.

Truex won last week’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ally 400 starting lineup