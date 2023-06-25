 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Ally 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Ally 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Tennessean Abbey Cutrer / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 25 with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live. The race is 300 laps and usually lasts around three hours, 30 minutes.

This is the third time this event will be held, and the last two races ended in 3:35:15 and 3:30:23.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +550 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+650), Kyle Busch (+750), Denny Hamlin (+750) and William Byron (+850).

Larson won this race in 2021, and Chase Elliott took the checkered flag last season. Elliott is tied for the sixth-best odds to win this race for the second year in a row with +900.

Truex won last week’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ally 400 starting lineup

1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Justin Haley 31
4 Joey Logano 22
5 William Byron 24
6 Martin Truex Jr 19
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Daniel Suarez 99
11 Kyle Busch 8
12 Chris Buescher 17
13 Ryan Blaney 12
14 Chase Elliott 9
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Ty Gibbs 54
17 Kevin Harvick 4
18 Chase Briscoe 14
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Christopher Bell 20
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Austin Cindric 2
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
29 J.J. Yeley 51
30 Noah Gragson 42
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Brennan Poole 15
33 Michael McDowell 34
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Corey LaJoie 7

