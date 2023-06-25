 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Ally 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400 in Nashville, Tennessee. Race day is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +550 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and won this race in 2021. The defending champ is Chase Elliott, who’s tied with +900 odds to win it for the second year in a row.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Sunday’s race, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

2023 Ally 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 25
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports App

Ally 400 starting lineup

2023 Ally 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Justin Haley 31
4 Joey Logano 22
5 William Byron 24
6 Martin Truex Jr 19
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Daniel Suarez 99
11 Kyle Busch 8
12 Chris Buescher 17
13 Ryan Blaney 12
14 Chase Elliott 9
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Ty Gibbs 54
17 Kevin Harvick 4
18 Chase Briscoe 14
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Christopher Bell 20
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Austin Cindric 2
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
29 J.J. Yeley 51
30 Noah Gragson 42
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Brennan Poole 15
33 Michael McDowell 34
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Corey LaJoie 7

More From DraftKings Nation