How to watch NASCAR’s Ally 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400 in Nashville, Tennessee. Race day is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +550 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and won this race in 2021. The defending champ is Chase Elliott, who’s tied with +900 odds to win it for the second year in a row.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Sunday’s race, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

2023 Ally 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports App

Ally 400 starting lineup