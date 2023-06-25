 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gold Cup 2023 Group B standings, results

Here’s how Group B is shaping up at the 2023 Gold Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Haiti v Qatar: Group B - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Bassam Al-Rawi of Qatar controls the ball ahead of Duckens Nazon of Haiti during the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match at NRG Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Group B in the 2023 Gold Cup is expected to be a closely contested affair with Mexico, Haiti and Qatar all set to contend for a spot in the knockout round. Mexico are hoping to capture a ninth Gold Cup crown, but have seen a dip in form over the last few months and will look for strong group play to gain momentum. We’ll see if Honduras can spring a surprise as an under-the-radar team in this group.

Here’s a look at the standings in Group B, along with the schedule and match results.

Group B Standings

Haiti, 1-0-0, 3 points

Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 points

Honduras, 0-0-0, points

Qatar, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group B Schedule and Results

Sunday, June 25

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Yousuf Abdurisag got the scoring started for the guest nation in the 20th minute before Duckens Nazon got the equalizer on a penalty kick in stoppage time in the first half. The second half was mostly filled with inefficient play and missed chances, but Haiti got the game-winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot.

Mexico v. Honduras - 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 29

Qatar v. Honduras - 7:45 p.m ET, FS1
Haiti v. Mexico - 10 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2
Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1

