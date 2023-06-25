Gold Cup 2023 Group B standings, results

Group B in the 2023 Gold Cup is expected to be a closely contested affair with Mexico, Haiti and Qatar all set to contend for a spot in the knockout round. Mexico are hoping to capture a ninth Gold Cup crown, but have seen a dip in form over the last few months and will look for strong group play to gain momentum. We’ll see if Honduras can spring a surprise as an under-the-radar team in this group.
Here’s a look at the standings in Group B, along with the schedule and match results.
Group B Standings
Haiti, 1-0-0, 3 points
Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 points
Honduras, 0-0-0, points
Qatar, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group B Schedule and Results
Sunday, June 25
Haiti 2, Qatar 1
Yousuf Abdurisag got the scoring started for the guest nation in the 20th minute before Duckens Nazon got the equalizer on a penalty kick in stoppage time in the first half. The second half was mostly filled with inefficient play and missed chances, but Haiti got the game-winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot.
Mexico v. Honduras - 8 p.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 29
Qatar v. Honduras - 7:45 p.m ET, FS1
Haiti v. Mexico - 10 p.m. ET, FS1
Sunday, July 2
Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2
Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1