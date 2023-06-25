Gold Cup 2023 Group B standings, results

Group B in the 2023 Gold Cup is expected to be a closely contested affair with Mexico, Haiti and Qatar all set to contend for a spot in the knockout round. Mexico are hoping to capture a ninth Gold Cup crown, but have seen a dip in form over the last few months and will look for strong group play to gain momentum. We’ll see if Honduras can spring a surprise as an under-the-radar team in this group.

Here’s a look at the standings in Group B, along with the schedule and match results.

Group B Standings

Haiti, 1-0-0, 3 points

Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 points

Honduras, 0-0-0, points

Qatar, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group B Schedule and Results

Sunday, June 25

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Yousuf Abdurisag got the scoring started for the guest nation in the 20th minute before Duckens Nazon got the equalizer on a penalty kick in stoppage time in the first half. The second half was mostly filled with inefficient play and missed chances, but Haiti got the game-winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot.

Mexico v. Honduras - 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 29

Qatar v. Honduras - 7:45 p.m ET, FS1

Haiti v. Mexico - 10 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2

Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1