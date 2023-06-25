Why is Qatar in the 2023 Gold Cup? An explainer on the Asian side joining a North American competition

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns Saturday with the defending champions United States getting the action started against Jamaica. Just like the 2021 competition, Qatar is once again being included among the participants for this year’s Gold Cup. Qatar are not a part of CONCACAF, so why are they part of this event?

It’s not uncommon for countries outside of a federation to be invited to participate in competitions. South Korea, Brazil, Peru and Colombia have all been a part of CONCACAF events in the past. CONCACAF nations have also played in competitions hosted by other federations, like Copa America. Furthermore, Qatar had some goodwill as a member of the 2021 competition and likely pushed for an invite again in 2023.

In the 2021 Gold Cup, Qatar finished at the top of Group D with two wins and one draw. Qatar also won the first knockout game 3-2 against El Salvador before falling to the eventual champions USA in the semifinal. It was seen as a productive Gold Cup for Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup they would host. However, Qatar went 0-3 in the group stage at the World Cup.

Qatar returning to the Gold Cup in 2023 is part of an overall strategy to develop their soccer program. The country doesn’t get to schedule many friendlies against top teams, so these competitions offer the best chance to build up some skills and observe new tactics. On CONCACAF’s part, it’s a show of inclusion and willingness to bring in other nations as guest participants to provide its members with new perspectives too. There’s no reason why everyone can’t benefit from this type of relationship, which will be continued in 2023.