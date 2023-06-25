 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Travelers Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Travelers Championship, taking place in Cromwell, Connecticut in 2023.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will see the PGA TOUR’s top golfers gather at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT to compete for a share of a $20 million purse. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated or designated events of 2023, the Travelers Championship gathers a highly competitive field, but offers a much better payout than what would be available at a standard stop.

Keegan Bradley leads the field at -21 heading into the final round, with Chez Reavie close behind at -20. Patrick Cantlay sits in third at -16.

The winner of the Travelers Championship will receive $3.6 million, and the runner-up takes home $2.18 million. The champion will earn 500 FedExCup points and 65 OWGR points. He will also receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship Winnings

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

