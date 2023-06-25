How much will the winner of the Travelers Championship receive in 2023

The 2023 Travelers Championship will see the PGA TOUR’s top golfers gather at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT to compete for a share of a $20 million purse. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated or designated events of 2023, the Travelers Championship gathers a highly competitive field, but offers a much better payout than what would be available at a standard stop.

Keegan Bradley leads the field at -21 heading into the final round, with Chez Reavie close behind at -20. Patrick Cantlay sits in third at -16.

The winner of the Travelers Championship will receive $3.6 million, and the runner-up takes home $2.18 million. The champion will earn 500 FedExCup points and 65 OWGR points. He will also receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Travelers Championship.