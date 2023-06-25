How to watch Mexico vs. Honduras in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is in full swing as Mexico will take on Honduras in both teams’ opening match of Group B. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston with a broadcast available on FOX Sports 1. A livestream will be available on the FOX Sports app and fuboTV as well.

Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Mexico has seen their quality decline throughout the last few years as they haven’t won a CONCACAF trophy since 2019’s Gold Cup. The USA has won the last three chances at hardware, with the Nations League in 2020 and 2023 as well as the 2021 Gold Cup. They’ll look to get back on top in this year’s Gold Cup, though they’ll have to get through the group stage first.

Honduras as lost their last two straight, with a 4-1 loss to Canada in Nations League play and a 1-0 loss to Venezuela in a friendly earlier this month. They haven’t been able to beat Mexico since 2017 and have been outscored 7-0 by El Tri in their last three meetings. They come into this match as the underdogs and will hope to put up a fight, but Mexico should be able to handle business in their opening match of the 2023 Gold Cup.