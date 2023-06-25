Mexico vs. Honduras: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

Mexico will open their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup journey with a match against Honduras on Sunday evening. The Group B match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports 1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: -200

Draw: +340

Honduras: +550

Moneyline pick: Mexico -200

Although they’re fresh off a semifinal loss to USA in CONCACAF Nations League play, the Mexican side will be ready to get back in action for the Gold Cup. El Tri are the most decorated country in the Gold Cup, claiming a staggering eight titles starting in 1993. They’ll look to reclaim their crown this year after the Americans won in 2021, but they’ll have to get through three teams in the group stage first.

While Honduras come in as the underdogs, it’s not far-fetched for them to sneak a win over the Mexican side especially if they’re still reeling from their Nations League loss. Honduras haven’t logged a win over Mexico since a 3-2 win in October of 2017 during World Cup qualifying play. Since then, Mexico has outscored the Hondurans 7-0 through four matches.

However, Honduras aren’t quite the formidable team they once were, as they used to compete with the best in CONCACAF and go toe-to-toe with any other team in the region. They’re susceptible to giving up goals on the counter attack as their defense can become scattered especially in transition.

I’d expect Mexico to get the win over Honduras in this match as El Tri will be motivated to win the group and move on into the knockouts with plenty of momentum.