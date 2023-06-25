How to watch Forbidden Door 2023

AEW, along with New Japan Pro Wrestling, will return to pay-per-view tonight with Forbidden Door coming live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

Forbidden Door is AEW’s annual pay-per-view with NJPW and the show features several cross-promotion matchups between superstars of both companies. 11 matches have been announced for the card.

How to watch Forbidden Door

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Zero Hour’ pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Forbidden Door will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on Forbidden Door

The headliner bout for the show will be a dream match featuring Bryan Danielson going one-on-one with Kazuchika Okada. At New Japan’s Dominion 6.4 pay-per-view earlier in the month, Danielson appeared on screen to offer a challenge for a match and Okada accepted a few days later. We’ll see if these two can live up to the hype and put on a match of the year candidate.

The world champions of both companies will put their respective belts on the line during this show. AEW World Champion MJF will go one-on-one with Hiroshi Tanahashi and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada will defend his title against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. We’ll see if we actually get a shocking title change here.

Another marquee matchup will feature Kenny Omega put his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line when defending against Will Ospreay. This is a rematch of their 34-minute bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, where Omega defeated Ospreay for the title.

The show will also feature a pair of first-round matches for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Fresh off his return to the company last week, CM Punk will take on Satoshi Kojima on the men’s side. On the women’s side, Athena will take on Billie Starkz.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Heavyweight Championship - MJF (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Blackpool Combat Club/Konosuke Takeshita/Shota Umino vs. The Elite/Eddie Kingston/Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Jericho/Minoru Suzuki/Sammy Guevara vs. Sting/Darby Allin/TBA

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

*Card subject to change