How to live stream Forbidden Door 2023

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are back on pay-per-view tonight with Forbidden Door airing live at 8 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. Five titles will be on the line tonight in a stacked card that will also feature a dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Heavyweight Championship - MJF (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Blackpool Combat Club/Konosuke Takeshita/Shota Umino vs. The Elite/Eddie Kingston/Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Jericho/Minoru Suzuki/Sammy Guevara vs. Sting/Darby Allin/TBA

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

*Card subject to change