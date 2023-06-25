What time does Forbidden Door 2023 start?

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to pay-per-view tonight when presenting Forbidden Door live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. The ‘Zero Hour’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

Here is the current list of matches for tonight’s Forbidden Door card:

Full list of matches*

AEW World Heavyweight Championship - MJF (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament - Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Blackpool Combat Club/Konosuke Takeshita/Shota Umino vs. The Elite/Eddie Kingston/Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Jericho/Minoru Suzuki/Sammy Guevara vs. Sting/Darby Allin/TBA

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

*Card subject to change