When is the next AEW pay-per-view after Forbidden Door 2023?

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling has set up shop in Toronto this evening for their Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming live from from Scotiabank Arena. While this cross-promotional show should be interesting, it’s not too early to look at the next time AEW will be on pay-per-view.

AEW’s next pay-per-view will be All In, coming live from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 27. This will mark the AEW’s first ever show in the United Kingdom and with over 60,000 tickets already sold, it has already set the company’s attendance and revenue record. It will also mark the first wrestling to take place at the site since 1992 when the WWE held SummerSlam from the original Wembley Stadium.

This show will take around the five-year anniversary of the first All In ppv in September of 2018 at Now Arena in suburban Chicago.. Organized by Cody Rhodes and the Elite, the original All In was a massive independent show that featured stars from several promotions like AAA, CMLL, New Japan, NWA, and ROH. The event was considered such a massive success that it helped spur the creation of AEW just months later.

With over two months to go until the show, we obviously do not know the card just yet. However, one would imagine they’d stack the card with as many high-profile matches as possible for this massive event.