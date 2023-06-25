Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 25

For as bifurcated as Saturday’s pitching slate was, Sunday brings an abundance of juicy matchups. There are aces, sure — Zack Wheeler, Gerrit Cole, Eury Perez, Marcus Stroman and more — but even better for fantasy baseball managers, there are a ton of under-the-radar arms who could produce with friendly matchups this afternoon. Our daily starting pitcher rankings break everything down, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 25

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Bradish has turned it on of late, with a 3.18 ERA and 19 Ks over 17 innings across his last three starts (including tough matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays). The righty’s slider and curve are both among the better ones in the game, and if he’s keeping his four-seam fastball elevated and out of harm’s way — his command has been much better in recent weeks — it’ll allow his swing-and-miss breaking stuff to shine. He has big upside against the strikeout-happy Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo looked largely like his old self in his return from the IL last week, firing five innings of one-run ball against the San Francisco Giants despite being on a pretty tight pitch count. He’ll be more fully stretched out this weekend, and the Washington Nationals have struggled all year against righties — with the Padres lineup backing him, Lugo is a very good bet to pick up a win.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians — Civale has picked up right where he left off since returning from an oblique injury at the start of the month, posting a 2.57 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings over four starts. The Milwaukee Brewers have been uneven at the plate all year long, and as long as Civale has his cutter and curveball working, he should flirt with a quality start in this one.

