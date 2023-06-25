 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 25

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 25.

By Chris Landers
Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 18, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For as bifurcated as Saturday’s pitching slate was, Sunday brings an abundance of juicy matchups. There are aces, sure — Zack Wheeler, Gerrit Cole, Eury Perez, Marcus Stroman and more — but even better for fantasy baseball managers, there are a ton of under-the-radar arms who could produce with friendly matchups this afternoon. Our daily starting pitcher rankings break everything down, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 25

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Bradish has turned it on of late, with a 3.18 ERA and 19 Ks over 17 innings across his last three starts (including tough matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays). The righty’s slider and curve are both among the better ones in the game, and if he’s keeping his four-seam fastball elevated and out of harm’s way — his command has been much better in recent weeks — it’ll allow his swing-and-miss breaking stuff to shine. He has big upside against the strikeout-happy Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo looked largely like his old self in his return from the IL last week, firing five innings of one-run ball against the San Francisco Giants despite being on a pretty tight pitch count. He’ll be more fully stretched out this weekend, and the Washington Nationals have struggled all year against righties — with the Padres lineup backing him, Lugo is a very good bet to pick up a win.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians — Civale has picked up right where he left off since returning from an oblique injury at the start of the month, posting a 2.57 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings over four starts. The Milwaukee Brewers have been uneven at the plate all year long, and as long as Civale has his cutter and curveball working, he should flirt with a quality start in this one.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, June 25.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/25

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Zack Wheeler vs. Mets
2 Gerrit Cole vs. Rangers
3 Marcus Stroman @ Cardinals
4 Eury Perez vs. Pirates
5 Corbin Burnes @ Guardians
6 Dylan Cease vs. Red Sox
Strong plays
7 Tyler Glasnow vs. Royals
8 Tony Gonsolin vs. Astros
9 Hunter Brown @ Dodgers
10 George Kirby @ Orioles
11 Bailey Ober @ Tigers
12 Nathan Eovaldi @ Yankees
13 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Athletics
14 Kyle Bradish vs. Mariners
15 Seth Lugo vs. Nationals
16 Aaron Civale vs. Brewers
Questionable
17 Charlie Morton @ Reds
18 Michael Lorenzen vs. Twins
19 Johan Oviedo @ Marlins
20 Kutter Crawford @ White Sox
21 MacKenzie Gore @ Padres
22 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Diamondbacks
23 Carlos Carrasco @ Phillies
Don't do it
24 Luis Medina @ Blue Jays
25 Matthew Liberatore vs. Cubs
26 Ryne Nelson @ Giants
27 Daniel Lynch @ Rays
28 Ben Lively vs. Braves
29 Tyler Anderson @ Rockies
30 Austin Gomber vs. Angels

