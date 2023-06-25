Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 13 of 2023 MLB season

This has been a wild week for fantasy baseball. The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves have had an absolute slugfest of a series that saw Elly De La Cruz hitting for the cycle. The Los Angeles Angels scored 25 runs against the Colorado Rockies. While we have seen some fantasy duds start to shine, others are still struggling to right their respective ships. With that in mind, here are four players to drop as we head into the 13th week of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire, Week 13

Players to drop

Gunnar Henderson, 3B/SS, Baltimore Orioles

Henderson has struggled to catch on during his rookie season. He has improved and is hitting .244 with a .346 on-base percentage. Henderson does only have nine fantasy points over the last seven days and heads into Sunday ranked as the 20th overall third baseman. He has positional versatility with shortstop added, but still, better options exist.

Chris Bassitt, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Bassitt can’t get into a rhythm and maintain consistency. He logged back-to-back outings with at least 23 fantasy points to start the month. Then he followed it up with -16 and -3 points, respectively. Most recently, Bassitt had only four fantasy points against the Oakland Athletics. From how wishy-washy he has been, he should be traded or sent to waivers.

Willson Contreras, C/DH, St. Louis Cardinals

Contreras has been a disappointment in his first season with the Cardinals. He got benched after speaking out against the pitching staff in a weird situation. Contreras is back behind the plate, but I wouldn't blame you if you haven’t noticed his impact. He is hitting just .207 with a .297 on-base percentage. Contreras is still ranked as the 12th-best catcher, so I can see why you would roster him, but you can likely find a more consistent option on waivers.

Jose Abreu, 1B/DH, Houston Astros

Abreu continues to be home run dependent for his fantasy baseball relevancy. The Astros are starting to keep him out of more games which further erases any upside he may have. Abreu has had -1 fantasy points over the last seven days, and even if he were to turn it around, he would most likely still be sitting there on waivers.