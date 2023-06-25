Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, June 25

There is a loaded baseball slate for Sunday, June 25. Every team is scheduled to be in action, barring any inclement weather. For those looking to set daily fantasy lineups, the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 10 games starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, June 25

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Update: Jonathan India isn’t starting on Sunday. Swap in outfielder TJ Freidl who will be batting leadoff and whose salary is $4,400.

Elly De La Cruz ($5,800)

Jonathan India ($5,100)

Spencer Steer ($5,000)

Matt McLain ($4,900)

The current series between the Reds and the Braves has been must-see baseball. Cincinnati took the first game 11-10, and Atlanta got the win in the second game 7-6. The Reda went into the ninth inning down three on Saturday and hit two solo home runs to nearly pull off yet another comeback. India went 0-for-5 on Saturday but is still hitting .261 and has a good matchup against Charlie Morton on Sunday. Morton has allowed at least three earned in three of his four starts this month. De La Cruz is barely human with how well he has been playing, while McLain is hitting .309, and Steer knocked his 11th home run of the season on Saturday.

The Braves are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

Bo Bichette ($5,600)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,500)

George Springer ($5,300)

Brandon Belt ($2,800)

The Blue Jays picked up the 7-3 win on Saturday after losing 5-4 in the opener on Friday. Toronto will face off with Oakland starter Luis Medina who enters with a 1-6 record and a 7.01 ERA. Springer and Bichette each went 2-for-5 on Saturday, with both of Bichette’s hits doubles. Belt had an RBI and a run, while Guerrero Jr. knocked his 11th home run of the season Saturday.

The Blue Jays are the -275 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,200)

I took the Reds earlier and am also going with the Braves. The lineup has been mashing the ball and has scored at least four runs in 11 straight games. This is an expensive team stack, but each player has been playing well recently. Olson has three home runs in the series and leads the National League with 24 on the season. Acuna is batting a whopping .328 and will lead off. Albies hit his 18th home run of the season on Saturday, and Riley went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run.

The Braves are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.