Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Sunday, June 25

The New York Mets (35-41) and the Philadelphia Phillies (39-37) will warp up their three-game divisional series on Sunday, June 25. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. New York will start Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.34 ERA), while Philadelphia counters with Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.48 ERA).

The Phillies are the -175 home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +150 underdog favorites, and the run total is set at nine. On Monday, New York will return home for a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Philly is off on Monday but starts a three-game road series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Mets-Phillies picks: Sunday, June 25

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: 2B Jeff McNeil (wrist)

Out: RP Drew Smith (suspension), RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco vs. Zack Wheeler

Carrasco will hit double-digit starts for this season on Sunday. It appeared that the veteran was starting to settle down this season but had a rough outing in his last start. Carrasco only pitched three innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits. He struck out four and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Wheeler will be making his 16th appearance of the year. He has allowed a combined one earned run over his last three starts. His last time out, Wheeler pitched six innings against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four to pick up his sixth win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The first two games in the series have seen six runs scored in each game. All five games these teams have played this year have seen six or fewer runs scored. New York has tallied four runs or fewer in three of their last four games, while Philadelphia has scored three or fewer in five of its last six.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets head into this game coming off a win. They had lost five of their last six prior to Saturday. The Phillies are 1-3 over their last four but had won six in a row prior to that. The pitching matchup favors Philly, so if Wheeler’s batting order can give him run support early, they should pick up an important win in the series finale on Sunday.

Pick: Phillies