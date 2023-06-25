Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Reds on Sunday, June 25

The Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 25. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ballpark. Charlie Morton (6-6, 371 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, while Levi Stoudt (0-1, 10.29 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

The Braves are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +160. The total is set at 11.5.

Braves-Reds picks: Sunday, June 25

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), SP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Reds

Out: RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Graham Ashcraft (calf), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Levi Stoudt

Morton struggled in his last outing, letting up five runs in five innings against the Rockies. However, he held the Tigers runless before that over 5.2 innings, and he recorded eight strikeouts in each of those starts. He has not yet faced the Reds this season.

Stoudt has pitched just two games this season. In his sole start in April, he allowed seven runs in four innings. He pitched another three innings as a reliever in May and allowed one run in that time frame. He has recorded six strikeouts and four walks this season.

Over/Under pick

The Braves should be able to take advantage of Stoudt and Cincinnati’s weak pitching. The Reds lineup has been on fire as of late, so they should be able to add a few runs off of Morton’s arm. The totals of the first two games of the series were 21 and 13.

Pick: Over 11.5

Moneyline pick

Morton, despite his shakiness last game, is miles ahead of Stoudt. The Braves seem like a complete lock here, despite the Reds’ recent offensive success. Cincinnati has been able to hit their way out of almost every situation, but they have finally met their match in Atlanta, who ended their 12-game winning streak last night. The Braves will light up Stoudt, and the Reds’ bullpen has not been much of a strong suit this season, making this an easy pick.

Pick: Braves