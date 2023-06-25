Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. White Sox on Sunday, June 25

The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 25. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.70 ERA) will pitch for the White Sox.

Boston is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +100. The total is set at 10.

Red Sox-White Sox picks: Sunday, June 25

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), RF Alex Verdugo (bereavement list), RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

White Sox

Day to day: C Yasmani Grandal (knee)

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), CP Liam Hendriks (elbow), 2B Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), 3B Yoan Moncada (back)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Tanner Banks

Crawford held the Twins runless over five innings in his latest start, bouncing back after two mediocre outings. He recorded five strikeouts and zero walks. Crawford recently moved into the starting rotation at the beginning of June, and his five-inning start was his longest yet as he gets stretched out.

Banks has just a single start under his belt this season, pitching 3.2 innings against the Texas Rangers and conceding three earned runs. Banks has pitched 11.2 innings as a reliever this season, recording 10 strikeouts in that timeframe.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games this series were 4 and 9, and we see that total driven up even further for today’s game. The Red Sox should be able to make quick work of Banks, who won’t stay in the game long, but the White Sox have struggled to capitalize on opportunities as of late and may not add much to the final score this afternoon.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The White Sox and Red Sox have split the series 1-1 thus far, and I think Boston takes the third to win the series. Crawford has had more time to fit into the rotation than Banks has and is making his way into longer and better starts. The Red Sox also boast a stronger batting lineup than the South Siders, averaging 5.04 runs per game to Chicago’s 4.06.

Pick: Red Sox