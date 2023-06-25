Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on Sunday, June 25

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 25. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Oracle Park. Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.31 ERA) will take the mound for the D-Backs, and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.38 ERA) will pitch for the Giants.

The Giants are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Diamondbacks coming in at +110. The total is set at 9.

Diamondbacks-Giants picks: Sunday, June 25

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), SP Corbin Martin (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), SP Alex Cobb (oblique), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), 2B Wilmer Flores (foot), RP John Brebbia (lat), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique), SP Ross Stripling (back), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back)

Starting pitchers

Ryne Nelson vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Nelson has had his ups and downs in June. He held the Tigers runless before conceding five runs in four innings to the Phillies, and in his latest start, he let up three earned runs in five innings to the Brewers. He struggled to contain the Giants in his last start against San Fran in May, allowing four earned runs in 4.2 frames.

DeSclafani has seen some troubles on the mound in June. In two of his four starts this month, he left after allowing five earned runs in just three innings. In his latest start, he reached five innings, allowing three earned runs while recording six strikeouts and a walk. In his last start against the D-Backs, he conceded three earned runs in five innings and struck out two batters.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were both 13. With two pitchers taking the mound who have not been able to control opposing lineups in recent weeks, let’s continue betting on this trend.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The D-Backs have now dropped two in a row to the Giants in this road series, and the Giants have won 12 of their last 13 games. Neither pitcher taking the mound has had a particularly auspicious or consistent June. Both teams have been able to get significant numbers on the scoreboard this series, so I’m less concerned with offensive prowess. I’m betting on Nelson here — he hasn’t struggled as much as DeSclafani in recent starts and should be able to set up the D-Backs for their first win of the series. Arizona has done well on the road this season.

Pick: Diamondbacks