Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Dodgers on Sunday, June 25

Rookie phenom Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.78 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while L.A. will turn to Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92).

Los Angeles enters as the -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros at +115. The run total is set at 8.

Astros-Dodgers picks: Sunday, June 25

Injury report

Astros

Day-to-Day: OF Ross Adolph (Undisclosed)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique),

Dodgers

Day-to-Day: UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Out: 3B Max Muncy (hamstring), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), INF Max Muncy (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Shelby Miller (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), Phil Bickford (back), SP Dustin May (forearm), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Brown vs. Tony Gonsolin

Brown has had a bit of an up-and-down rookie year, alternating between brilliant (he’s gone seven innings without allowing an earned run this season) and the ugly (he was shelled for six runs on seven hits and two walks in 5.2 innings last time out against the New York Mets, and has given up four or more runs five times). So it goes with young pitchers, but Brown’s future is very, very bright — Houston’s top prospect heading into the season, the righty boasts a wicked curveball (.219 average against, 30.2% whiff rate) and slider, and if he can command his fastball more consistently, the sky is the limit.

Gonsolin is also coming off his ugliest start of the year, giving up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 5.2 innings in a loss to the San Francisco Giants last weekend. Still, that was the first time all year he allowed more than three runs, and just the fourth time he allowed more than one — the righty has generally been a rock-solid presence in an injury-ravaged Dodgers rotation. He’s not going to put up gaudy strikeout numbers — and he can get hit hard when he doesn’t have the feel for his splitter — but when all of his offerings are working, he’s as good as anyone.

Over/Under pick

The first two games of this series have been all over the place, with a 3-2 final on Friday followed up by an 8-7 slugfest last night. These lineups have plenty of firepower, but they’ve been tough to predict of late — as have Brown and Gonsolin, normally solid pitchers coming off of their worst starts of the season. In the end, this number feels just a little bit too low for me.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Gonsolin has been the more consistent starter of these two — Brown is still figuring out how to attack Major League hitters, and his fastball is spotty — and Los Angeles has the deeper lineup.

Pick: Dodgers