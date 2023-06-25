Pick on the Total for Astros-Dodgers on June 25

In a rematch of the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros are in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers with both teams looking to starting pitchers they hope will be top of the rotation guys in another run deep in October.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-135, 8)

For the Astros Hunter Brown gets the start on the mound, who enters having hit a rough patch with at least three runs allowed in three of his past four starts and for the season has a 3.46 ERA on the road with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Sunday might be Brown’s toughest test to date with the Dodgers entering the weekend leading the league in walks, and second in the National League in home on-base percentage, total runs per game, and home runs.

The Astros offense has not been what it was in past seasons, entering the weekend 21st in on-base percentage, 15th in runs per game and 14th in home runs, but have averaged more runs and home runs on the road than at home this season.

Also in favor of the Astros is a possible windfall of regression for Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who for the second straight season has a fielding independent more than a full point higher than his ERA.

In 2022, Gonsolin posted a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA with a 3.28 fielding independent with a .207 opponents batting average on balls in play, which remarkably has fallen even lower to .194 this season.

Gonsolin for the 2023 season has a 2.92 ERA despite registering a 4.11 fielding independent with 7.4 strikeouts to 3.6 walks per nine innings thanks to the good for tone on balls in play, but it appears as though water is finding its level.

In his last five starts, Gonsolin has allowed at least three runs in three of his last five starts, with the team going 2-3 in those starts and puts added pressure on a Dodgers bullpen that entered the weekend with a 4.83 ERA, the second-worst mark in the National League.

With the sheer amount of power in the Dodgers lineup coupled with a regressing Tony Gonsolin being backed up by a struggling bullpen, Sunday Night Baseball will be an offensive showcase.

The Play: Astros vs. Dodgers Over 8