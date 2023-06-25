 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Ally 400 odds moved after Ross Chastain claimed Nashville pole

Saturday qualifying has shaken up the odds for who will win on Sunday

By David Fucillo
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

It’s race day in Lebanon, Tennessee as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to run the 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Super Speedway. The drivers will be under the lights on Sunday evening, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The primetime race kicks off the second half of the Cup Series season, as the first of the final ten regular season races.

Ross Chastain claimed pole position for the race with a blistering qualifying run on Saturday. He was second fastest in his qualifying group for the first round, and then blew threw the pack in the final round. This is his first career pole as he looks to secure his third career victory and his first of the 2023 season.

Chastain opened the week with +1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson opened as the favorite with +500 odds, but will start in the seventh position and slipped to +550 to win. Upon claiming the pole, Chastain shot to the top of the pack and is now +450. He’s tied with current points leader Martin Truex, Jr. who opened with the second-best odds at +700 and will start the race in the sixth position.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Ally 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Driver Pos. Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Ross Chastain 1 1 +450 +1100
Tyler Reddick 2 45 +750 +1600
Justin Haley 3 31 +10000 +30000
Joey Logano 4 22 +1600 +1800
William Byron 5 24 +750 +850
Martin Truex Jr. 6 19 +450 +700
Kyle Larson 7 5 +550 +500
Denny Hamlin 8 11 +1000 +850
Bubba Wallace 9 23 +2200 +2200
Daniel Suarez 10 99 +8000 +4000
Kyle Busch 11 8 +1400 +750
Chris Buescher 12 17 +8000 +8000
Ryan Blaney 13 12 +2000 +1200
Chase Elliott 14 9 +1400 +850
Alex Bowman 15 48 +4500 +3000
Ty Gibbs 16 54 +5500 +3500
Kevin Harvick 17 4 +2200 +2000
Chase Briscoe 18 14 +15000 +10000
A.J. Allmendinger 19 16 +10000 +25000
Brad Keselowski 20 6 +7000 +4500
Aric Almirola 21 10 +15000 +10000
Christopher Bell 22 20 +2200 +1100
Erik Jones 23 43 +7000 +15000
Austin Cindric 24 2 +13000 +15000
Ryan Preece 25 41 +15000 +15000
Austin Dillon 26 3 +15000 +10000
Todd Gilliland 27 38 +100000 +100000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28 47 +15000 +10000
JJ Yeley 29 51 +90000 +100000
Noah Gragson 30 42 +50000 +50000
Harrison Burton 31 21 +30000 +30000
Brennan Poole 32 15 +90000 +100000
Michael McDowell 33 34 +30000 +30000
Ty Dillon 34 77 +90000 +100000
Josh Bilicki 35 78 +100000 +100000
Corey Lajoie 36 7 +90000 +50000

