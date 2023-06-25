NASCAR starting lineup: How Ally 400 odds moved after Ross Chastain claimed Nashville pole

It’s race day in Lebanon, Tennessee as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to run the 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Super Speedway. The drivers will be under the lights on Sunday evening, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The primetime race kicks off the second half of the Cup Series season, as the first of the final ten regular season races.

Ross Chastain claimed pole position for the race with a blistering qualifying run on Saturday. He was second fastest in his qualifying group for the first round, and then blew threw the pack in the final round. This is his first career pole as he looks to secure his third career victory and his first of the 2023 season.

Chastain opened the week with +1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson opened as the favorite with +500 odds, but will start in the seventh position and slipped to +550 to win. Upon claiming the pole, Chastain shot to the top of the pack and is now +450. He’s tied with current points leader Martin Truex, Jr. who opened with the second-best odds at +700 and will start the race in the sixth position.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.