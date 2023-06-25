Cubs SP Marcus Stroman leaves London Series start vs. Cardinals early with injury

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman leaves London Series start against the St. Louis Cardinals early due to injury. He favored his finger when the trainer looked at him, so there is hope it is just a blister that won’t sideline him for long. Michael Fulmer came in to replace Stroman in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game.

He's walking off with the trainer. https://t.co/5dwPAmzJMU — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 25, 2023

Stroman was making his 17th start of the season. He pitched only 3.1 innings and allowed nine hits. When he left the game, he left some runners on for Fulmer with one scoring, so Stroman technically finished with six earned runs allowed. He struck out two and walked one.

Fulmer hasn’t started a game since 2021. If Stroman does end up being sidelined for another starter, whether due to the blister or a more serious finger injury, Fulmer could be called on to break his start-less streak.

St. Louis leads Chicago 6-4 heading into the top of the fifth inning on Sunday.