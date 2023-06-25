Who are the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game starters?

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off in Las Vegas on July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The 10 starters for the game are determined by a vote that includes fans, current players, and media. Now that the starters have been selected, the league’s head coaches will vote for the 12 reserve players for the roster.

Five-time All-Stars Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) will be the captains of the two teams after finishing with the most fan votes. The two also served as captains in last year’s ASG. Rather than splitting the game into East and West, the WNBA allows the captains to draft their rosters from the eight starters and the 12 reserve players.

The rest of the starters are as follows: Aaliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), and Jewell Lloyed (Seattle Storm).

The captains’ draft will take place on Saturday, July 8 and will air on ESPN. The captains will draft from the eight remaining starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. Full fan, media, and player voting are available at WNBA.com.